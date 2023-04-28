It is planned to hold the event in Alnwick on the evening of Saturday, September 30.

Organisers Katherine Grant, Judith Muir, Maurice Hall ask: “Were you an excited/terrified First Former at the Duke’s or Duchess’s School in September 1974? Did you take your O Levels/CSEs at either school in June 1979 or A Levels at the ‘new’ Duchess’s High School in the summer of 1981?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If yes, then we hope that counselling wasn’t required and that you remember your school years, and the friendships created, with smiles and affection.

Duke's and Duchess's School year groups from the late 1970s.

“In ‘celebration’ of the fact we have reached the grand old age of 60, we would like to invite everyone from our year to a reunion to catch up and reminisce, and possibly rekindle old friendships.

“We already have a good level of interest but to get an idea of numbers, we are asking you to get in touch with us via [email protected] (the only address Google would give us!) before Saturday, July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to have a fantastic evening. So to start the ball rolling, here are photographs of our four form groups taken between 1976 and 1978. Recognise yourself? Recognise others? Get in touch!

“Even if you can’t make it on the 30th, we’d love to hear from you with a brief update as to what you have been up to for the last 40-plus years. Please share the above details with others you may be in contact with.”

Duchess's School.

Duke's School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duke's School, 1976.