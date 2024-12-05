Scenes from north Northumberland schools in 2004.placeholder image
Retro picture special: 45 flashbacks to school days in north Northumberland in 2004

By Amanda Bourn
Published 5th Dec 2024, 19:03 BST
We are heading back in time to school days in north Northumberland from 2004 – for many of us, it will definitely not feel like 20 years ago.

We hope it brings back happy memories. How many faces do you recognise?

Students from Duchess's High School, Alnwick, who took part in the Youth Parliament in April 2004.

1. Youth leaders

Students from Duchess's High School, Alnwick, who took part in the Youth Parliament in April 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

New starters in the Reception Class of Amble Links First School in September 2004.

2. Fresh start

New starters in the Reception Class of Amble Links First School in September 2004. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Students from Duchess's High School Alnwick, who took part in a Maths Challenge in March 2004.

3. Good at sums

Students from Duchess's High School Alnwick, who took part in a Maths Challenge in March 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

Safety presenter Jim Hogg Nedl shows pupils from St Oswald's School, Samantha and Karl, the dangers of electricity in November 2004.

4. Shocking ...

Safety presenter Jim Hogg Nedl shows pupils from St Oswald's School, Samantha and Karl, the dangers of electricity in November 2004. Photo: CL

