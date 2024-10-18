Some scenes from Amble in 2004.Some scenes from Amble in 2004.
Some scenes from Amble in 2004.

Retro: 28 reminders of life in Amble back in 2004

By Paul Larkin
Published 18th Oct 2024, 18:55 BST
It’s time to turn the clock back 20 years with a dip into our archives for pictures from Amble in 2004.

School athletes, the Amble Sea Fayre Festival and Brambles Child Care Centre all feature. Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

New group of Amble Beaver Scouts, with Mayor Audrey Jones, in 2004.

1. Dyb dyb dyb, dob dob dob

New group of Amble Beaver Scouts, with Mayor Audrey Jones, in 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Work starts on a new nursery at Bramble Child Care Centre in Amble in 2004.

2. Let's get digging!

Work starts on a new nursery at Bramble Child Care Centre in Amble in 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Amble Middle School cross-country runners, Stevie Goodfellow, Sally Briggs and Alistair Douglass.

3. Fast competitors

Amble Middle School cross-country runners, Stevie Goodfellow, Sally Briggs and Alistair Douglass. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Cross-country runners at Amble Middle School in 2004.

4. Fit and healthy

Cross-country runners at Amble Middle School in 2004. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice