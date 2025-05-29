School retirements in Northumberland.School retirements in Northumberland.
School retirements in Northumberland.

Retirement time for 27 teachers and support staff you might remember from your schooldays in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 29th May 2025, 14:27 BST
They say schooldays are the best days of your life.

That will be true for some, perhaps not for all, but one thing for sure is that they will be memorable.

We’ve taken a dive into our archive and found a fantastic selection of retirement pictures from schools across Northumberland.

ANNE-MARIE ARMSTRONG, RETIRING HEADTEACHER OF EDWIN STREET FIRST SCHOOL IN AMBLE, IN 2004.

1. ANNE-MARIE ARMSTRONG

ANNE-MARIE ARMSTRONG, RETIRING HEADTEACHER OF EDWIN STREET FIRST SCHOOL IN AMBLE, IN 2004. Photo: JC

Headteacher Linda Brett and pupils at Red Row First School in 2012.

2. Linda Brett

Headteacher Linda Brett and pupils at Red Row First School in 2012. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Headteacher Janet Dyson with pupils at Swarland First School in 2012.

3. Janet Dyson

Headteacher Janet Dyson with pupils at Swarland First School in 2012. Photo: Ben O'Connell

John Chappell's retirement from Barndale in 2005.

4. John Chappell

John Chappell's retirement from Barndale in 2005. Photo: JC

