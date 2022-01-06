Remember when Spartans stormed into the second round of the FA Cup?

The club – and striker Shaun Reay – stunned League Two high-flyers Shrewsbury in 2008 by hammering them 3-1. Reay scored two goals, the first after just 29 seconds, and Andrew Neeson netted the third. Here’s some pictures from the memorable match...
1. We did it!
No one expected Blyth to thrash a team two leagues above them.
2. Fancy footwork
Shaun Reay scored the first two goals, Andrew Leeson the third.
3. Plenty to smile about
There's no mistaking the delight on these fans' faces.
4. Congratulatory hug
A fan and player embrace after the final whistle.
