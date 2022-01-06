The Spartans players can't believe their luck when the final whistle blows.
Remember when Spartans stormed into the second round of the FA Cup?

It is a day etched into the memories of Blyth Spartans fans.

Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:57 pm

The club – and striker Shaun Reay – stunned League Two high-flyers Shrewsbury in 2008 by hammering them 3-1. Reay scored two goals, the first after just 29 seconds, and Andrew Neeson netted the third. Here’s some pictures from the memorable match...

1. We did it!

No one expected Blyth to thrash a team two leagues above them.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Fancy footwork

Shaun Reay scored the first two goals, Andrew Leeson the third.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Plenty to smile about

There's no mistaking the delight on these fans' faces.

Photo: JPI Media

4. Congratulatory hug

A fan and player embrace after the final whistle.

Photo: JPI Media

