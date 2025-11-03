Region’s dark past mapped for first time

Interactive map of the reivers

An amateur historian has created the first-ever interactive map of the world of the Border Reivers – with over 2,500 crimes and strongholds charted, many of them in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A.K. Nairn (who is originally from the region) came up with the idea while researching his series of murder mysteries, which are set in that lawless time.

He explains: “Many academics have written about how violent the Anglo-Scottish frontier was. But I was frustrated by the lack of an interactive map, showing all the grisly deeds in one place. So I decided to make one myself. It took almost a year to compile the data, let alone get it into a usable shape, but I hope my efforts will save future researchers and enthusiasts a lot of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nairn’s map contains over 300 battles and murder scenes; 700 burnings and raids; 180 kidnappings; plus a stomach-churning variety of assaults, mutilations and robberies from the years c.1200-1600.

Some gory highlights from Northumberland include:

A 1483 murder in Kirkhale, where reivers cut a rival into pieces “small as flesh for the pot”. They then stuffed the man’s remains into his saddlebags and sent his horse home, as a message to his family.

A 1517 raid on Hexham, by the marvellously named Fingerless Will Nixon.

A 1518 ambush in Rothbury Forest, where reivers killed seven men, who were taking their comrades to Morpeth prison.

A 1597 raid on Donkleywood, where reivers burnt 35 men, women and children alive.

“Nowadays, rural Northumberland is one of the most peaceful parts of the UK,” says Nairn. “But this tool lets you travel back in time and discover a much darker past.”

The map is currently optimised for desktop and iPad only, although Nairn hopes to make it available on mobile, in the future.

It can be searched at www.AKNairn.com/map