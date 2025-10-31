Take a look through this selection of great tennis, badminton and table tennis pictures from Northumberland.
1. DHS
Duchess's High School badminton, 2009. Photo: KW
2. Hipsburn
BROTHERS HARRY AND JACK LAWNS FROM HIPSBURN FIRST SCHOOL SHOW OFF THE NEW BADMINTON RACQUETS THE SCHOOL WERE GIVEN IN 2005. Photo: CA
3. Coquet High
2010. Coquet High School is the first school in the Ashington School Sport Partnership and in the North Northumberland Community Badminton Network (CBN) to have successfully achieved Premier School Status for Badminton. Marking the award are pupil Sarah Clow, Angela Mankelow from Coquet Youth Team, sports co-ordinator Allison Claydon, deputy head John Barnes, Badminton England regional officer Norma Waterfield, Mike Waterfield from Northumberland Badminton Association and pupil Brett Withey. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Alnwick Ladies
Alnwick Ladies Tennis Team in 2010. Pictured are team members Susanne Jordon, Rachel Murray, Ruth Oldfield, Katie Anderson and captain Judith Short. Other club members who played for the team this season were Sarah Darling, Heather Eggleston and Sarah Roberts. Photo: Jane Coltman