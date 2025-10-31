Racquet sports retro.placeholder image
Racquet sports retro: 18 great tennis, badminton and table tennis pictures from the Northumberland Gazette archive

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:28 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 17:33 GMT
We’ve taken another dip into our archive and this time the focus is on racquet sports.

Take a look through this selection of great tennis, badminton and table tennis pictures from Northumberland.

Duchess's High School badminton, 2009.

Duchess's High School badminton, 2009. Photo: KW

BROTHERS HARRY AND JACK LAWNS FROM HIPSBURN FIRST SCHOOL SHOW OFF THE NEW BADMINTON RACQUETS THE SCHOOL WERE GIVEN IN 2005.

BROTHERS HARRY AND JACK LAWNS FROM HIPSBURN FIRST SCHOOL SHOW OFF THE NEW BADMINTON RACQUETS THE SCHOOL WERE GIVEN IN 2005. Photo: CA

2010. Coquet High School is the first school in the Ashington School Sport Partnership and in the North Northumberland Community Badminton Network (CBN) to have successfully achieved Premier School Status for Badminton. Marking the award are pupil Sarah Clow, Angela Mankelow from Coquet Youth Team, sports co-ordinator Allison Claydon, deputy head John Barnes, Badminton England regional officer Norma Waterfield, Mike Waterfield from Northumberland Badminton Association and pupil Brett Withey.

2010. Coquet High School is the first school in the Ashington School Sport Partnership and in the North Northumberland Community Badminton Network (CBN) to have successfully achieved Premier School Status for Badminton. Marking the award are pupil Sarah Clow, Angela Mankelow from Coquet Youth Team, sports co-ordinator Allison Claydon, deputy head John Barnes, Badminton England regional officer Norma Waterfield, Mike Waterfield from Northumberland Badminton Association and pupil Brett Withey. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Ladies Tennis Team in 2010. Pictured are team members Susanne Jordon, Rachel Murray, Ruth Oldfield, Katie Anderson and captain Judith Short. Other club members who played for the team this season were Sarah Darling, Heather Eggleston and Sarah Roberts.

Alnwick Ladies Tennis Team in 2010. Pictured are team members Susanne Jordon, Rachel Murray, Ruth Oldfield, Katie Anderson and captain Judith Short. Other club members who played for the team this season were Sarah Darling, Heather Eggleston and Sarah Roberts. Photo: Jane Coltman

