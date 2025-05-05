Year 11 students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick ready to set off for their prom in 2009.Year 11 students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick ready to set off for their prom in 2009.
Nostalgia trip back to 2009 and 30 pictures of Duchess's High School prom

By Amanda Bourn
Published 5th May 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 16:26 BST
It’ll soon be that time of year again, when teenagers don their fanciest dresses and suits for their school proms.

Here are some pictures of the May 2009 prom for Year 11 students at Alnwick’s Duchess’s High School.

As in other years, the students dressed up in their fineries, gathered outside the old school site and were transported down to St James’ Park, Newcastle, to party the night away. Also have a look at the 2007 prom gallery

Year 11 students from Duchess High School, Alnwick, about to set off for their prom in 2009.

1. Dressed to the nines

Year 11 students from Duchess High School, Alnwick, about to set off for their prom in 2009. Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Prom brigade

Year 11 students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick ready to set off for their prom in 2009. Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Handbags and glad rags

Year 11 students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick ready to set off for their prom in 2009. Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Fab four

Year 11 students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick ready to set off for their prom in 2009. Photo: Jane Coltman

