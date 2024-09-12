Nostalgia trip back to 1989 with 17 pictures from the Morpeth Herald

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:07 BST
We’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with a great selection of pictures from 1989.

These 17 images featured in the Morpeth Herald 35 years ago!

King Edward VI pupils in 1989.

1. KEVI

King Edward VI pupils in 1989. Photo: Morpeth Herald

Photo Sales
Newminster Middle School pupils in 1989.

2. Newminster

Newminster Middle School pupils in 1989. Photo: Morpeth Herald

Photo Sales
Aqua Club, 1989.

3. Aqua Club

Aqua Club, 1989. Photo: Morpeth Herald

Photo Sales
Morpeth Inner Wheel Club, 1989.

4. Inner Wheel

Morpeth Inner Wheel Club, 1989. Photo: Morpeth Herald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice