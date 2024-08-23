Northumberland school starters in 2010 featuring pupils from Alnwick, Amble, Longhorsley, Red Row, Longhoughton, Netherton and Wooler

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 17:04 BST
It’s not long until the start of a new school year will be on us – and for some it will be for the first time.

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring you some pictures from the intake of 2010 in schools around Northumberland.

The new reception class pupils at St Michael's First School, Alnwick.

1. St Michael's 1

The new reception class pupils at St Michael's First School, Alnwick. Photo: Jane Coltman

Ollie Smith was the only new pupil at Netherton Northside First School.

2. Netherton Northside

Ollie Smith was the only new pupil at Netherton Northside First School. Photo: Jane Coltman

Smiles all round from Wooler First School's new starters.

3. Wooler

Smiles all round from Wooler First School's new starters. Photo: Jane Coltman

Barbara Mallaburn and Louise Brown with the new reception class pupils at Edwin Street First School in Amble.

4. Edwin Street, Amble.

Barbara Mallaburn and Louise Brown with the new reception class pupils at Edwin Street First School in Amble. Photo: Jane Coltman

