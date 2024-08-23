We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring you some pictures from the intake of 2010 in schools around Northumberland.
1. St Michael's 1
The new reception class pupils at St Michael's First School, Alnwick. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Netherton Northside
Ollie Smith was the only new pupil at Netherton Northside First School. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Wooler
Smiles all round from Wooler First School's new starters. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Edwin Street, Amble.
Barbara Mallaburn and Louise Brown with the new reception class pupils at Edwin Street First School in Amble. Photo: Jane Coltman
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.