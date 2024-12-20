Northumberland nostalgia with 16 pictures from school nativities

By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:36 GMT
Here’s a flashback to the past with these Northumberland school nativities.

With Christmas just around the corner, nostalgia and festivities are on everyone’s minds as we spend time with loved one over the holidays.

So, we delved into the Gazette archives to bring together forgotten memories of Christmas nativities at school across the county.

Perhaps you can spot yourself in the pictures!

Past school nativities around Northumberland.

1. Nativities

Past school nativities around Northumberland. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Pupils from Amble First School in their Christmas performance of The Angel's Tale in 2004.

2. Amble First School

Pupils from Amble First School in their Christmas performance of The Angel's Tale in 2004. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Photo Sales
Pupils from Amble First School in their 2004 Christmas performance of It's A Baby.

3. Amble First School

Pupils from Amble First School in their 2004 Christmas performance of It's A Baby. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Photo Sales
Pupils from St Cuthbert's First School In Amble performing in their Christmas play The Tale Of Two Boys And A Baby in 2004.

4. St Cuthbert's First School

Pupils from St Cuthbert's First School In Amble performing in their Christmas play The Tale Of Two Boys And A Baby in 2004. Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice