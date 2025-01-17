Northumberland nostalgia: 10 school pictures from 1985

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:30 BST
We’re taking a trip down memory lane to 1985 with this selection of school pictures from our archive.

It was the year when Back to the Future was a cinema smash, Dennis Taylor won the World Snooker Championship and Jennifer Rush had the biggest hit record with The Power Of Love.

FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN.

1. FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN.

FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN. Photo: KW

Photo Sales
REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985.

2. REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985.

REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985. Photo: KW

Photo Sales
FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN.

3. FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN.

FEBRUARY AND MARCH 1985. REMEMBER WHEN. Photo: KW

Photo Sales
REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985.

4. REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985.

REMEMBER WHEN. JANUARY 1985. Photo: KW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandDennis Taylor
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice