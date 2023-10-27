News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland girls football in focus as England Lionesses return to action

With England Lionesses back in action we’ve taken another dip into our archive with a focus on girls football.
By Ian Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST

Not surprisingly, England right back Lucy Bronze – born in Berwick and raised on Holy Island and in Belford before going to school in Alnwick - features prominently.

We’ve also found a number of team pictures from Alnwick, Amble, Berwick, Longhoughton, Lowick, Wooler and Whittingham which are sure to bring back some fond memories.

Lucy Bronze with a football trophy in 2004 from her time at Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.

1. Lindisfarne Middle

Lucy Bronze with a football trophy in 2004 from her time at Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick. Photo: JC

England and Everton player Jill Scott with girls who took part in training sessions at Willowburn in Alnwick in 2008.

2. Willowburn

England and Everton player Jill Scott with girls who took part in training sessions at Willowburn in Alnwick in 2008. Photo: JC

Alnwick footballers Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Chloe Tomlinson in 2006.

3. Alnwick

Alnwick footballers Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Chloe Tomlinson in 2006. Photo: JC

Coquet High School girls football team in 2008.

4. Coquet High

Coquet High School girls football team in 2008. Photo: JC

