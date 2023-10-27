Northumberland girls football in focus as England Lionesses return to action
With England Lionesses back in action we’ve taken another dip into our archive with a focus on girls football.
Not surprisingly, England right back Lucy Bronze – born in Berwick and raised on Holy Island and in Belford before going to school in Alnwick - features prominently.
We’ve also found a number of team pictures from Alnwick, Amble, Berwick, Longhoughton, Lowick, Wooler and Whittingham which are sure to bring back some fond memories.
