News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Netball at Northumberland schools.Netball at Northumberland schools.
Netball at Northumberland schools.

Netball nostalgia: 28 pictures from Alnwick, Amble, Morpeth, Berwick and Tweedmouth

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to take you on a trip down memory lane.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST

This time the focus is on school netball teams from Northumberland, some as far back as the 1980s.

Coquet High School netball team, 1992.

1. Coquet

Coquet High School netball team, 1992. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
The Dukes Middle School, Alnwick, under 13 netball team who had just won a local inter-school competition in 1990.

2. Dukes Middle

The Dukes Middle School, Alnwick, under 13 netball team who had just won a local inter-school competition in 1990. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Amble Middle School netball team in 1993.

3. Amble Middle

Amble Middle School netball team in 1993. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Coquet High School netball team in 1988.

4. Coquet High 2

Coquet High School netball team in 1988. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickMorpethBerwickNorthumberland