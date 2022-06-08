Morpeth Fair Day: 24 flashback photos

Organisers say they believe the event on Sunday could be the best yet, and thousands of people are expected to descend on the town.
To whet people’s appetites, we therefore thought it would be nice to look at photos from previous Morpeth Fair Days. Here’s 24 pictures from our archives:
1. 2011
The fancy dress winner in 2011 was six-year-old Avatar Joe Pattison, from Bedlington.
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. 2009
Pipe band winds its way through the town centre.
Photo: National World
3. 2010
Likely lads: Rain didn't dampen the spirits of comperes Mick Watson and John Beynon.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. 2013
A young visitor from Chernobyl wears a policeman's helmet.
Photo: NOP