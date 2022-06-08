Morpeth Fair Day had not been held since 2019 due to Covid restrictions prohibiting major public events.
Morpeth Fair Day: 24 flashback photos

Morpeth is gearing up for its annual Fair Day weekend, which returns this weekend following a three-year hiatus.

By Amanda Bourn
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 1:23 pm

Organisers say they believe the event on Sunday could be the best yet, and thousands of people are expected to descend on the town.

To whet people’s appetites, we therefore thought it would be nice to look at photos from previous Morpeth Fair Days. Here’s 24 pictures from our archives:

1. 2011

The fancy dress winner in 2011 was six-year-old Avatar Joe Pattison, from Bedlington.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. 2009

Pipe band winds its way through the town centre.

Photo: National World

3. 2010

Likely lads: Rain didn't dampen the spirits of comperes Mick Watson and John Beynon.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. 2013

A young visitor from Chernobyl wears a policeman's helmet.

Photo: NOP

