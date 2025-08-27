Morpathia, by Roger Hawkins Nice Day Out – A walk down the Great North Road

I did it recently with a few friends. We got off the bus by the Brandling Arms. It’s named after the lords of the manor who once owned the Gosforth Park Estate, when it was their house and grounds.

The old name of the High Street was not Gosforth but Bulman Village. You can see it on a stone plaque on the Halifax building just back from the bus stop, though you really need to be on top of a double-decker bus to see it properly.

It began as a row of detached houses built by one Job Bulman. Mr. Bulman lived at Coxlodge Hall and was evidently rich. His name is preserved in that of the pub just past the shopping centre, that used to be the post office. Surprisingly, however, despite being the founding father of this large suburb, he is in almost every other respect unknown to history.

That was in 1826, but at the time, and for a long while after, Gosforth was better known for mining, and for the sharp contrast between the elegant homes of the rich and the squalor of the surroundings of the pit cottages. The Regent Centre takes its name from the Regent Pit, and the Metro at Gosforth was originally the Coxlodge waggonway.

A few yards past The County public house is a row of Victorian detached villas. The second one along has a plaque to Charles Merz and William McClellan, electrical engineers who, quite simply, invented electricity as we know it.

Up to the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries power stations generated direct current at a variety of different voltages. The limitations of DC were such that one station could only serve a limited area round it, so of necessity they had to be small and local.

Merz and McClellan persuaded the Newcastle upon Tyne Electric Supply Company to invest in a system of 3-phase alternating current. AC can travel further without significant loss of power, making possible bigger power stations serving larger areas.

This in turn enabled power to be supplied to industry, rather than merely to houses and street lights, made economies of scale possible, and led to the standardisation of the voltage at which power is supplied, and of electrical apparatus generally. So next time you switch on the light or the washing machine, say a little thankyou to Charles Merz and William McClellan.

Moving on, where is and what is – or was – Cow Causey? The answer to the first question is: the zebra crossing at the end of the built-up area.

The first turnpike trust in Northumberland, authorised in 1746, was from Cow-Causey to Buckton-Burn. Its bucolic name belies its importance. It was in fact the Great North Road from Newcastle to a point about ten miles south of Berwick. Newcastle was a county of itself, not part of Northumberland, and was responsible for the North Road up to its boundary at the north end of the Town Moor. It follows that the zebra crossing must be at Cow Causey.

As to what Cow Causey was, I suppose there must have been a causeway here for moving cattle along, but other than that I can find nothing about it.

From there we walked down the east side of the old North Road. It’s tree-lined, and you can walk on paths or on the grass, whichever suits you. We passed three drinking fountains, all doubling as memorials to some worthy or other.

They are redundant. Cattle and horses no longer pass by. The monuments are in any case separated from the road by a fence, so nowadays they are whimsicalities from another age.

The first two (not pictured) are quite small. The first is dated 1895 and commemorates William Laing, “in affectionate remembrance of his lifelong interest in and kindness to all dumb animals.” The second, of 1888, was dedicated to the late Edwin Dodd Colvill by his sister. He was, “for upward of 60 years well and honourably known in Newcastle.”

The third, and much the biggest, is to William Davies Stephens, 1827-1901. As well as being “president of great organisations for the promotion of maritime commerce” – in other words of shipping conferences – he “earned still higher appreciation in the cause of temperance and the betterment of the poor and needy.”

All three were known to each other, Stephens and Laing being directors of the Tyne Steam Shipping Company. Stephens was a Methodist and a Temperance activist. He began his career in the Tyneside chemical industry, but later set up his shipping company with Laing. In 1882 they were both involved in organising a great Temperance festival during race week, as an alternative to the temptations of the races at Gosforth Park. It was held on Town Moor, just across the road, and later became the Hoppings.

Edwin Colvill was a coal fitter, a broker or middle-man who arranged the sale of coal by the ship-load. In November 1885, following his death, the Evening Chronicle described him as “the oldest of the old race of Quayside merchants” and as fitter to the Pelaw Main Collieries. At the unveiling of the fountain in June 1889 Mr. Stephens, who was then mayor, said he had known Mr. Colvill in business for thirty years, and spoke highly of him.

Beside the Stephens memorial is a little stone-built shelter (not pictured) built in 1928 for the benefit of patients from the Fleming Memorial Children’s Hospital and their friends.

We walked through Brandling Park, now a victim of the restrictions on local government finances, the pavilion locked and boarded up, and the bowling green scarcely green and in no way fit for playing bowls. What’s gone wrong?

Incidentally, one of the houses across the road, 28, Brandling Park, with a red fence, is where the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein lived for a few months in 1943.

Passing by the subway underneath the North Road, a Victorian bandstand brought us to into the world of Exhibition Park, and in the school holidays too. It was busy with people walking in different directions, going about their business, families playing in the play park, and young lads – and one not so young – doing dare-devil stunts in the skate park.

Across the lake is the Palace of Arts, the last remaining building of the North East Coast Exhibition of 1929, and now the Wylam Brewery, being both a brewery and a music and entertainment venue.

And so down Claremont Road, past the Hancock Museum. A quick detour to look at the last surviving northern entrance to the Victoria Tunnel, a one-time colliery waggonway repurposed as an air-raid shelter in WWII, and finally to the Claremont Teahouse for lunch. What could be better?

