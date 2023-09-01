For many of us, they were the happiest days of our time at school.
And even if they weren’t, our time at middle school created lasting friendships and memories.
We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring you a selection of middle school pictures from Northumberland.
1. Dr Thomlinson Middle 1
Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley opened the trim trail at Dr Thomlinson Middle School in Rothbury. Also pictured are student voice sports leaders Anna Welch, Natasha Gray and Liam Tiffin. Photo: JC
2. Chantry Middle 1
Pupils from Chantry Middle School in Morpeth won prizes for recorder playing at the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering. Photo: JC
3. Dukes Middle, Alnwick
Pupils from Duke's Middle School in Alnwick - Easter egg winners, maths challenge winners and the netball team. Photo: JC
4. Coates Middle
A sponsored fancy dress walk at Coates Endowed Middle School, Ponteland. Photo: JC