Northumberland middle schools.Northumberland middle schools.
Middle school memories from Alnwick, Amble, Berwick, Morpeth, Ponteland, Rothbury, Druridge, Belford, Seahouses and Wooler

For many of us, they were the happiest days of our time at school.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

And even if they weren’t, our time at middle school created lasting friendships and memories.

We’ve taken another dip into our archive to bring you a selection of middle school pictures from Northumberland.

Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley opened the trim trail at Dr Thomlinson Middle School in Rothbury. Also pictured are student voice sports leaders Anna Welch, Natasha Gray and Liam Tiffin.

1. Dr Thomlinson Middle 1

Newcastle legend Peter Beardsley opened the trim trail at Dr Thomlinson Middle School in Rothbury. Also pictured are student voice sports leaders Anna Welch, Natasha Gray and Liam Tiffin. Photo: JC

Pupils from Chantry Middle School in Morpeth won prizes for recorder playing at the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering.

2. Chantry Middle 1

Pupils from Chantry Middle School in Morpeth won prizes for recorder playing at the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering. Photo: JC

Pupils from Duke's Middle School in Alnwick - Easter egg winners, maths challenge winners and the netball team.

3. Dukes Middle, Alnwick

Pupils from Duke's Middle School in Alnwick - Easter egg winners, maths challenge winners and the netball team. Photo: JC

A sponsored fancy dress walk at Coates Endowed Middle School, Ponteland.

4. Coates Middle

A sponsored fancy dress walk at Coates Endowed Middle School, Ponteland. Photo: JC

