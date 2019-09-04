Meet the characters who make the Great North Run a very special day
You’re never short of characters to say hello to when you do the Great North Run.
Wednesday, 4th September 2019, 5:45 pm
Whether it is mega fundraisers, people who achieve against the odds, or merely those who like to run the famous course in a costume, the greatest run in the world has amazing people of all varieties.
Here’s 17 examples of those who have lit up the Newcastle to South Shields route over the years.
