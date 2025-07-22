And Northumberland-born right back Lucy Bronze has played a pivotal role in getting them there.

Born in Berwick and raised on Holy Island and in Belford before going to school in Alnwick, she has enjoyed a glittering career for club and country.

The 33-year-old has earned 138 caps for England and will hopefully shake off an injury scare to play her part in tonight’s semi final against Italy.

In the quarter final, Bronze scored against Sweden and then smashed home the seventh and decisive penalty in a shoot-out.

She was also a part of England’s victorious European Championships team in 2022 and helped the Lionesses reach the World Cup final in 2023.

Her club career has taken her from Sunderland to Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Lyon, Barcelona and now Chelsea.

Here’s a look back on her career from the very early days.

Lindisfarne Middle Lucy Bronze with a football trophy in 2004 from her time at Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick.

Alnwick footballers Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Chloe Tomlinson in 2006.

Duchess's Lucy Bronze in her days at Duchess's High School in Alnwick after a call-up to the England team in 2007.