The biggest crowd of the entire Pastures concert series wallowed in the mud and rain, having a whale of a time as Jessie belted out her classic hits Price Tag, Do It Like a Dude, LaserLight and Domino, among others. Flick through this gallery to bring back the memories. If you missed the first set of pictures, here it is. Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2 ; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.
Jessie J concert: 37 photos from her sell-out concert in Alnwick in 2012
By Amanda Bourn
Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT
It was worth the wait! Jessie J finally turned up in Alnwick a month after her original date in July 2012 was cancelled after she contracted a virus.
