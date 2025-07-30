In pictures: 10 years since the class of 2015 received their A-Level exam results in Alnwick and Amble

By Ian Smith
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:16 BST
Hundreds of students across Northumberland will be getting their A-Level results on August 14.

We’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with a selection of pictures from the class of 2015 at Alnwick’s Duchess Community High School and Amble’s James Calvert Spence College.

Students at the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick check their results.

1. DCHS 1

Students at the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick check their results. Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
From left: Kathryn Patterson, Robyn Stevens and Maree Hardy from James Calvert Spence College celebrated a job well done in their A-Levels.

2. JCSC

From left: Kathryn Patterson, Robyn Stevens and Maree Hardy from James Calvert Spence College celebrated a job well done in their A-Levels. Photo: JW

Photo Sales
Erik Bagenal-Lowe, Michela Dickinson, Hannah Lamb and Tyler Angus from DCHS who all earned the grades they needed.

3. DCHS 2

Erik Bagenal-Lowe, Michela Dickinson, Hannah Lamb and Tyler Angus from DCHS who all earned the grades they needed. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Photo Sales
Lucy Smibert, Leonie Douglas and Millie Harrop from DCHS.

4. DCHS 3

Lucy Smibert, Leonie Douglas and Millie Harrop from DCHS. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice