Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local railway historian Ed Orwin has shared the images, which show how the station appeared when it last served passengers.

The station first opened in 1878 and remained operational until November 2, 1964 with the last train departing on the evening of October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station’s busiest year was 1911, with 257,883 journeys starting from the town.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington station in the 1960s. (Photo by Ed Orwin)

The development of the local bus network in the early 1920’s started to erode the number of passengers using the line, however, as bus services to many of the local communities were more frequent.

In 1951 passenger journeys had dropped to 39,778 for the year and when the line was reviewed for closure as part of the Beeching cuts in early 1964, it was discovered that there were only 54 regular users of the station.

When the station first opened a journey to Newcastle would take over an hour and there were five trains every weekday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the station has reopened in August 2024, as part of the Northumberland Line project to restore passenger rail services to south east Northumberland, journeys will take 35 minutes and there will be 32 trains every weekday.

How Ashington station used to look before it was closed in the 1960s. (Photo by Ed Orwin)

Northumberland County Council cabinet member for business Wojciech Ploszaj said: “These photos provide a fascinating glimpse into the past and a tantalising look into the facilities passengers can expect from next summer.