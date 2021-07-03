A gallery of memories from Alnwick Fair

High jinx at Alnwick Fair ... 48 more pictures

Knights, jesters, bands, parades and ducking wenches – it all happened at Alnwick Fair!

By Paul Larkin
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 1:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 2:43 pm

To celebrate the town’s most popular event, which would have come to a close this weekend, we have dipped into our archives for another selection of pictures from the past. It ran from 1969 to 2007, when organisers finally called it a day. Take a look at the previous Gazette gallery from Alnwick Fair.

1. Off to the ducking stool!

The Militia find another 'wayward wench' for punishment at the 2003 Alnwick Fair!

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Wave those hankies!

Traditional folk dancing at the 2003 Alnwick Fair.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. The stage is set

Members of Alnwick Theatre Club join the procession at the 2003 Alnwick Fair.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Ruling the roost

Alnwick Fair Militia in 2003 - nice boys, really!

Photo: Jane Coltman

