GCSE exam successes celebrated by the class of 2013 in Alnwick, Amble, Berwick and Morpeth

By Ian Smith
Published 14th May 2024, 15:36 BST
Exam season has started so we’ve taken another dip into our archive to showcase Northumberland students who took their GCSEs in 2013.

Here are 25 pictures of students from Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, Berwick Academy, James Calvert Spence College in Amble and King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

Students at the GCSE results collection at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

1. Duchess's 1

Students at the GCSE results collection at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Sophy Parks, Amanda Robinson and Robyn Beveridge.

2. Duchess's 2

Sophy Parks, Amanda Robinson and Robyn Beveridge. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Chris Wiggins, Michael Kirkup and Ryan Kelly.

3. Duchess's 3

Chris Wiggins, Michael Kirkup and Ryan Kelly. Photo: Ben O'Connell

Dale Thompson, Kimberley Crossman, Jonathan Smeaton and Lucy Storey.

4. Duchess's 4

Dale Thompson, Kimberley Crossman, Jonathan Smeaton and Lucy Storey. Photo: Ben O'Connell

