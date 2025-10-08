Northumberland schools in the 1980s.placeholder image
Flashback to the 80s with 26 brilliant pictures from Northumberland schools

By Ian Smith
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:06 BST
If you are a child of the 1980s and went to school in Northumberland, this selection of pictures from our archive may well bring back some fond memories.

Take a trip down memory lane with these 26 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth and surrounding areas.

Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987.

1. Lindisfarne, Alnwick.

Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987. Photo: staff

Chris Friend's picture of the 1982 Duchess's football team. Top, from left: Neil Egdell; Graham Hope; Kevin Ely; Duncan Angus; Graeme Brooks; and John Wintrip. Bottom, from left: Justin Graves; Dominic Sugars; Chris Friend; Tony Hogg; Graeme wright; and Chris Snaith.

2. Duchess's, Alnwick

Chris Friend's picture of the 1982 Duchess's football team. Top, from left: Neil Egdell; Graham Hope; Kevin Ely; Duncan Angus; Graeme Brooks; and John Wintrip. Bottom, from left: Justin Graves; Dominic Sugars; Chris Friend; Tony Hogg; Graeme wright; and Chris Snaith. Photo: Chris Friend

1987 u14s hockey team from the then named Berwick High School

3. Berwick High

1987 u14s hockey team from the then named Berwick High School Photo: no

Longridge Towers School perform "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 1987.

4. Longridge Towers

Longridge Towers School perform "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 1987. Photo: no

