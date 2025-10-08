Take a trip down memory lane with these 26 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth and surrounding areas.
1. Lindisfarne, Alnwick.
Prizewinners from Lindisfarne Middle School in Alnwick in 1987. Photo: staff
2. Duchess's, Alnwick
Chris Friend's picture of the 1982 Duchess's football team. Top, from left: Neil Egdell; Graham Hope; Kevin Ely; Duncan Angus; Graeme Brooks; and John Wintrip. Bottom, from left: Justin Graves; Dominic Sugars; Chris Friend; Tony Hogg; Graeme wright; and Chris Snaith. Photo: Chris Friend
3. Berwick High
1987 u14s hockey team from the then named Berwick High School Photo: no
4. Longridge Towers
Longridge Towers School perform "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 1987. Photo: no