On TV, we were watching Celebrity Big Brother 5, which led to protests here and in India after it was alleged Jade Goody, Danielle Lloyd and Jo O'Meara had been racially abusive to Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty. We were listening to Kate Nash, Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears and Just Jack, and watching The Bourne Ultimatum and 28 Weeks Later on the big screen. Here are some memories from closer to home – the Alnwick Food Festival 15 years ago...