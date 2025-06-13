Images from Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick Castle Pastures from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1.placeholder image
Flashback to 2021 with 23 pictures from the Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick

By Paul Larkin
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
Thousands of relieved freedom-seekers descended on the Pastures in the shadow Alnwick Castle in 2021 for Mighty Dub Fest.

Lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 allowed the annual love-in for Volkswagen camper van owners and fans to go ahead.

And festival-goers, who couldn’t wait to let their hair down at last after months of lockdowns and cancelled events, were treated to a feast of entertainment at the most northerly VW weekend festival in England.

The Mighty Dub Fest returns this weekend (June 13-15) in Alnwick.

Hundreds of VW camper vans landed in Alnwick Castle Pastures for Mighty Dub Fest this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1).

1. Out of the blue

1. Out of the blue

2. Stunning setting

2. Stunning setting

3. Camper van buddies

4. Iconic camper van

3. Camper van buddies

Hundreds of VW camper vans landed in Alnwick Castle Pastures for Mighty Dub Fest this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1). Photo: Paul Larkin

The Show & Shine area for the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1).

4. Iconic camper van

The Show & Shine area for the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1). Photo: Paul Larkin

