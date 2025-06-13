Flashback to 2021 with 23 pictures from the Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick

Lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 allowed the annual love-in for Volkswagen camper van owners and fans to go ahead.
And festival-goers, who couldn’t wait to let their hair down at last after months of lockdowns and cancelled events, were treated to a feast of entertainment at the most northerly VW weekend festival in England.
The Mighty Dub Fest returns this weekend (June 13-15) in Alnwick.
1. Out of the blue
Hundreds of VW camper vans landed in Alnwick Castle Pastures for Mighty Dub Fest this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1). Photo: Paul Larkin
2. Stunning setting
3. Camper van buddies
4. Iconic camper van
The Show & Shine area for the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1). Photo: Paul Larkin