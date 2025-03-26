Kaidy-Lee, Bryony and Jacob having fun at the hairdressers at Holy Trinity First School. Picture by Jane Coltmanplaceholder image
Flashback to 2015 with 13 lovely school starter pictures from Berwick and north Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
We’ve taken a dip into our archive and found a selection of school starter pictures from 10 years ago.

Hard to believe that these four and five year olds will soon be getting ready to do their GCSEs!

Here are a selection of pictures from Berwick and elsewhere in north Northumberland.

The new reception class pupils at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

1. Holy Trinity First School

The new reception class pupils at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

The new reception year pupils at Spittal First School. Picture Jane Coltman

2. Spittal First School

The new reception year pupils at Spittal First School. Picture Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

The new reception class pupils at Longridge Towers School. Picture by Jane Coltman

3. Longridge Towers School

The new reception class pupils at Longridge Towers School. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

The new reception class pupils at Norham First School with Shannon Thorpe. Picture by Jane Coltman

4. Norham First School

The new reception class pupils at Norham First School with Shannon Thorpe. Picture by Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

