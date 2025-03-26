Hard to believe that these four and five year olds will soon be getting ready to do their GCSEs!
Here are a selection of pictures from Berwick and elsewhere in north Northumberland.
1 / 4
Hard to believe that these four and five year olds will soon be getting ready to do their GCSEs!
Here are a selection of pictures from Berwick and elsewhere in north Northumberland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.