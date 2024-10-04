Flashback to 2004 with 15 Northumberland pictures to bring back memories from 20 years ago

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:40 GMT
Can it really be 20 years ago?

Well, yes it can. These pictures from the Northumberland Gazett e archive were taken in 2004.

Elsewhere, it was the year that Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ won the Premier League without losing a match, Facebook was created by Mark Zuckerberg and Natasha Kaplinsky became the first celebrity winner of Strictly Come Dancing with partner Brendan Cole.

DUKES MIDDLE SCHOOL, PRIZEDAY 2004

1. DUKES MIDDLE SCHOOL, PRIZEDAY 2004

DUKES MIDDLE SCHOOL, PRIZEDAY 2004 Photo: JC

The New Year's Day hunt meeting in 2004.

2. The New Year's Day hunt meeting in 2004.

The New Year's Day hunt meeting in 2004. Photo: staff

DUCHESS OF NORTHUMBERLAND AT TOPPING OUT CEREMONY AT BELFORD RESOURCE CENTRE WITH BUILDER NEIL JEFFERSON AND REV ADRIAN HUGHES.

3. Belford Resource Centre

DUCHESS OF NORTHUMBERLAND AT TOPPING OUT CEREMONY AT BELFORD RESOURCE CENTRE WITH BUILDER NEIL JEFFERSON AND REV ADRIAN HUGHES. Photo: JC

VILLAGERS IN POWBURN, INCLUDING JACKIE MCDOUGALL, PROTESTING ABOUT ROAD SAFETY IN VILLAGE FOLLOWING RECENT LORRY CRASH.

4. Powburn

VILLAGERS IN POWBURN, INCLUDING JACKIE MCDOUGALL, PROTESTING ABOUT ROAD SAFETY IN VILLAGE FOLLOWING RECENT LORRY CRASH. Photo: JC

