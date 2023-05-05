News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
17 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
54 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
16 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Flashback to 1990 with 18 pictures from Northumberland featuring Alnwick, Lesbury, Amble, Seahouses, Wooler, Embleton and Eglingham

We’ve taken another dip into our archives to bring you a selection of pictures from 1990.

By Ian Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:40 BST

It was the year when England got to the World Cup semi-final in Italy only to suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak, while chart-toppers included Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers, Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead O’Connor and Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Here are 18 pictures from Northumberland 33 years ago.

This group of Duchess's High School students all gained A grade A levels.

1. Duchess's High School

This group of Duchess's High School students all gained A grade A levels. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
There were five new pupils at Eglingham First School - a school that is no longer open.

2. Eglingham First School

There were five new pupils at Eglingham First School - a school that is no longer open. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Pupils from Amble Middle School seen during a day out at Warkworth Castle.

3. Amble Middle

Pupils from Amble Middle School seen during a day out at Warkworth Castle. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Amble Middle School fashion show.

4. Amble Middle School 2

Amble Middle School fashion show. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NorthumberlandLesburyAlnwickSeahousesWoolerEngland