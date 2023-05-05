Flashback to 1990 with 18 pictures from Northumberland featuring Alnwick, Lesbury, Amble, Seahouses, Wooler, Embleton and Eglingham
We’ve taken another dip into our archives to bring you a selection of pictures from 1990.
It was the year when England got to the World Cup semi-final in Italy only to suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak, while chart-toppers included Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers, Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead O’Connor and Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.
Here are 18 pictures from Northumberland 33 years ago.
