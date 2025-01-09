Archive images from 1989.Archive images from 1989.
Flashback to 1989 with 10 brilliant Alnwick pictures from the Northumberland Gazette archive

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:22 GMT
We’ve taken another dip into our archive to dig up some fantastic pictures from 1989.

Take a look through this selection of photographs from 36 years ago – when Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan topped the charts with ‘Especially for You’, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was the highest grossing film and Arsenal secured the First Division title in the final moments of the season with a 2-0 win at Liverpool.

A fun run organised by Alnwick Harriers sets off from Alnwick Castle.

1. Fun run

A fun run organised by Alnwick Harriers sets off from Alnwick Castle. Photo: staff

Alnwick ladies squash team.

2. Squash

Alnwick ladies squash team. Photo: staff

Gazette photographer Eddie Thomas with Albert Davidson, chairman of Alnwick District Council who made a presentation to Eddie.

3. Presentation

Gazette photographer Eddie Thomas with Albert Davidson, chairman of Alnwick District Council who made a presentation to Eddie. Photo: staff

Alnwick North Community Centre parade

4. Parade

Alnwick North Community Centre parade Photo: staff

