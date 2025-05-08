Flashback to 1987 with 29 fantastic pictures from Berwick and north Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 14:33 BST
We’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with a great selection of pictures from 1987.

It’s hard to believe it was 38 years ago! It was the year Margaret Thatcher was re-elected for a third term in office, Coventry City won the FA Cup and Rick Astley's ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was the biggest hit record.

Amongst the crowd at Magdalene Fields watching the Radio 1 Roadshow, Berwick High pupils unfurl a banner at for DJ Mike Read about skipping class to attend

1. Radio 1 Roadshow

Tweedmouth Middle under 13 girls win County Hockey Shield

2. Tweedmouth Middle

Berwick's new rock band in 1987 'Spirit Talk'

3. 'Spirit Talk'

Berwick Boys Brigade win the swimming shield

4. Berwick Boys Brigade

