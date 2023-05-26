News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Pictures from Northumberland in 1986.Pictures from Northumberland in 1986.
Pictures from Northumberland in 1986.

Flashback to 1986 with 31 pictures from Morpeth, Alnwick, Berwick, Blagdon, Wooler, Amble, Swarland, Thropton, Acklington, Warkworth and Widdrington

Our latest trawl through the archives takes us back to 1986.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 09:00 BST

It was the year of the nuclear reactor disaster at Chernobyl and the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger, while England’s dreams of World Cup glory were dashed by Diego Maradona and his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal as Argentina handed out a quarter final defeat.

Here are 31 pictures from around Northumberland in 1986.

A farewell party for Castle Hills staff in Berwick.

1. Castle Hills

A farewell party for Castle Hills staff in Berwick. Photo: no

Photo Sales
Members of Warkworth Youth Club's drama group prepare for their production of The Proggy Mat.

2. Warkworth Youth Club

Members of Warkworth Youth Club's drama group prepare for their production of The Proggy Mat. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
The Square, Swarland, 50th celebrations.

3. Swarland

The Square, Swarland, 50th celebrations. Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Wooler residents who took part in a badminton marathon.

4. Badminton marathon

Wooler residents who took part in a badminton marathon. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:MorpethAlnwickBerwickWooler