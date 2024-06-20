Flashback to 1985 with these old Morpeth pictures from the Northumberland Gazette archive

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:48 BST
We’ve taken another dip into our archives and this time the focus is on Morpeth in 1985.

Here’s a trip down memory lane with 19 pictures from 39 years ago!

On Your Marks - it was a packed field in the King Edward VI school annual fun run in July 1985.

Morpeth Cricket Club hosted a Donkey Derby in July 1985.

Morpeth Social Club was the venue for a concert to support LiveAid.

A story time session was held at Morpeth library to help keep youngsters occupied during the school summer holidays.

