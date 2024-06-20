Here’s a trip down memory lane with 19 pictures from 39 years ago!
1. Morpeth 1
On Your Marks - it was a packed field in the King Edward VI school annual fun run in July 1985.Photo: staff
2. Morpeth 2
Morpeth Cricket Club hosted a Donkey Derby in July 1985.Photo: staff
3. Morpeth 3
Morpeth Social Club was the venue for a concert to support LiveAid.Photo: staff
4. Morpeth 4
A story time session was held at Morpeth library to help keep youngsters occupied during the school summer holidays.Photo: staff