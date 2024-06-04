Flashback to 1985 with 21 brilliant old pictures from the Northumberland Gazette archive

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST
We’ve taken another trawl through our archive and come up with a fantastic selection of pictures from 1985.

It was the year when Jennifer Rush had the biggest hit with ‘The Power of Love’, Dennis Taylor beat Steve Davis in the World Snooker final and Ghostbusters was the highest-grossing film at the UK box office.

Take a trip down memory lane with these 21 pictures from Northumberland 39 years ago!

Late night shopping at Woolworths in Alnwick ahead of Christmas 1985.

1. Alnwick Woolworths

Late night shopping at Woolworths in Alnwick ahead of Christmas 1985. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Youngsters from Alnwick's New Musical Theatre Group ready for their performance of Annie.

2. Alnwick's New Musical Theatre Group

Youngsters from Alnwick's New Musical Theatre Group ready for their performance of Annie. Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Among those present at the opening of the sun room at Alnwick Infirmary in September 1985 were Elizabeth, Duchess of Northumberland and on her right Gerald Curry from the League of Friends.

3. Alnwick Infirmary

Among those present at the opening of the sun room at Alnwick Infirmary in September 1985 were Elizabeth, Duchess of Northumberland and on her right Gerald Curry from the League of Friends. Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
The Armstrong Clan Gathering at Bamburgh Castle in July 1985.

4. Bamburgh

The Armstrong Clan Gathering at Bamburgh Castle in July 1985. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Dennis TaylorSteve DavisNorthumberland