It was the year when Jennifer Rush had the biggest hit with ‘The Power of Love’, Dennis Taylor beat Steve Davis in the World Snooker final and Ghostbusters was the highest-grossing film at the UK box office.
Take a trip down memory lane with these 21 pictures from Northumberland 39 years ago!
1. Alnwick Woolworths
Late night shopping at Woolworths in Alnwick ahead of Christmas 1985. Photo: staff
2. Alnwick's New Musical Theatre Group
Youngsters from Alnwick's New Musical Theatre Group ready for their performance of Annie. Photo: NOP
3. Alnwick Infirmary
Among those present at the opening of the sun room at Alnwick Infirmary in September 1985 were Elizabeth, Duchess of Northumberland and on her right Gerald Curry from the League of Friends. Photo: NOP
4. Bamburgh
The Armstrong Clan Gathering at Bamburgh Castle in July 1985. Photo: staff