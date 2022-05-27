In February the country experienced the worst snowfall in 20 years, Matt Smith was named as the new Dr Who and a pilot landed a passenger plane on the Hudson River in New York after birds hit its engines. Here’s some stories from Blyth...
1. Stolen parrots
Philip Whiteman of Hallside Road in Blyth and his grandson Leo had five parrots stolen from Mr Whiteman's back garden aviary.
Photo: PM
2. Swimming for England
Swimmers (back row) Matthew Milton, Amy Wilkinson, Andrew Kane, Nikki Gary and (front row) management staff Linda Taylor and Michelle Weedy from Blyth Sports Centre who are representing England and Scotland in the life-saving Commonwealth Games in Canada.
Photo: National World
3. Blyth's Got Talent finalists
Competitors in the finals of Blyth's Got Talent, held at The Blyth Academy.
Photo: National World
4. Cheque handover
Mandy Townsend presents a cheque for £700 to Jane Stirton from Wansbeck Special Care Baby Unit. The cash was raised by Blyth Spartans Social Club via various fundraising events.
Photo: National World