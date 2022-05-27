A selection of archive news photos from 2009.
Flashback: Nine news pictures taken in Blyth in 2009

The News Post Leader delves into its picture archives to see what was making headlines in 2009.

By Amanda Bourn
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:19 pm

In February the country experienced the worst snowfall in 20 years, Matt Smith was named as the new Dr Who and a pilot landed a passenger plane on the Hudson River in New York after birds hit its engines. Here’s some stories from Blyth...

1. Stolen parrots

Philip Whiteman of Hallside Road in Blyth and his grandson Leo had five parrots stolen from Mr Whiteman's back garden aviary.

Photo: PM

2. Swimming for England

Swimmers (back row) Matthew Milton, Amy Wilkinson, Andrew Kane, Nikki Gary and (front row) management staff Linda Taylor and Michelle Weedy from Blyth Sports Centre who are representing England and Scotland in the life-saving Commonwealth Games in Canada.

Photo: National World

3. Blyth's Got Talent finalists

Competitors in the finals of Blyth's Got Talent, held at The Blyth Academy.

Photo: National World

4. Cheque handover

Mandy Townsend presents a cheque for £700 to Jane Stirton from Wansbeck Special Care Baby Unit. The cash was raised by Blyth Spartans Social Club via various fundraising events.

Photo: National World

