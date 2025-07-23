Druridge Bay Middle School remembered with 22 fantastic pictures from the 2000s

Did you go to Druridge Bay Middle School in Hadston?

It closed in 2011, along with Amble Middle School and Coquet High School, when it was rebranded as James Calvert Spence College.

Here are 22 Druridge Bay Middle pictures from our archive.

DRURIDGE BAY'S GOT TALENT WAS THE TITLE OF A CONCERT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN IN NEED IN 2008. GEMMA MURRAY AND MELLISANDE DALTON, SOPHIE HANDYSIDE, CAITLIN GRIFFITHS, SHANNON CATLING AND LAURIE MURRAY.

1. DRURIDGE

DRURIDGE BAY'S GOT TALENT WAS THE TITLE OF A CONCERT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN IN NEED IN 2008. GEMMA MURRAY AND MELLISANDE DALTON, SOPHIE HANDYSIDE, CAITLIN GRIFFITHS, SHANNON CATLING AND LAURIE MURRAY. Photo: JC

A FUND RAISING CONCERT FOR CHILDREN IN NEED IN 2008. NIOMI QUINN AND CHELSEA HENSHALL.

2. DRURIDGE 2

A FUND RAISING CONCERT FOR CHILDREN IN NEED IN 2008. NIOMI QUINN AND CHELSEA HENSHALL. Photo: JC

INTER AREA ATHLETICS AT DRURIDGE BAY IN 2008.

3. DRURIDGE 3

INTER AREA ATHLETICS AT DRURIDGE BAY IN 2008. Photo: JC

MATHS CHALLENGE WINNERS IN 2008.

4. DRURIDGE 4

MATHS CHALLENGE WINNERS IN 2008. Photo: KW

