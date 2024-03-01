News you can trust since 1854
Archive pictures of the RNLI in Blyth, Berwick, Seahouses, Amble, and Newbiggin ahead of the charity's 200th anniversary

The RNLI was founded in 1824, and is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT

The charity relies on public support to continue its work saving lives at sea.

We decided to dip into the Northumberland Gazette archives and found some fantastic pictures of the organisation over the years to celebrate.

A look back at the RNLI in Northumberland.

1. RNLI

A look back at the RNLI in Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Robert Frost collects a cheque from the civic party for the RNLI in Berwick after being the Mayor's chosen charity by retiring Mayor Hazel Bettison, Sheriff Ian Hay, and Sheriff's Lady Maud Hay.

2. RNLI

Robert Frost collects a cheque from the civic party for the RNLI in Berwick after being the Mayor's chosen charity by retiring Mayor Hazel Bettison, Sheriff Ian Hay, and Sheriff's Lady Maud Hay. Photo: Kimberley Powell

Harrison meeting mascot Stormy Stan from Blyth RNLI at Ridley Park in 2017.

3. RNLI

Harrison meeting mascot Stormy Stan from Blyth RNLI at Ridley Park in 2017. Photo: Jane Coltman

A RNLI coffee morning in Alnwick from over 35 year ago.

4. RNLI

A RNLI coffee morning in Alnwick from over 35 year ago. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

