The charity relies on public support to continue its work saving lives at sea.
We decided to dip into the Northumberland Gazette archives and found some fantastic pictures of the organisation over the years to celebrate.
A look back at the RNLI in Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland Gazette
Robert Frost collects a cheque from the civic party for the RNLI in Berwick after being the Mayor's chosen charity by retiring Mayor Hazel Bettison, Sheriff Ian Hay, and Sheriff's Lady Maud Hay. Photo: Kimberley Powell
Harrison meeting mascot Stormy Stan from Blyth RNLI at Ridley Park in 2017. Photo: Jane Coltman
A RNLI coffee morning in Alnwick from over 35 year ago. Photo: Northumberland Gazette