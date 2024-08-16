We’ve taken another dip into our archive and found a selection of great football photographs from down the years.
1. Football 1
The Duke of Northumberland visited Alnwick Town Juniors U/8 football team in 2010. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Football 2
Wooler Football Club in 2010 with (centre) manager Mike Galloway, (left) chairman Tom Rathbone and (right) assistant coach Les Porteous. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Football 3
Alnwick Town Under 8's football team were presented with tracksuits by Alnwick Lions Club in 2010. Football managers Dave Middleton and Kevin Smith are seen with Lions president Mick Keane and past president Tom Deedigan and the youngsters. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Football 4
Alnwick North Community Centre football team in 1992. Photo: Northumberland Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.