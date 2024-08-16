A trip down memory lane with 20 football pictures from Alnwick, Longhoughton, Warkworth, Wooler and more

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 12:43 BST
It’s the start of a new football season in the Premier League.

We’ve taken another dip into our archive and found a selection of great football photographs from down the years.

The Duke of Northumberland visited Alnwick Town Juniors U/8 football team in 2010.

The Duke of Northumberland visited Alnwick Town Juniors U/8 football team in 2010. Photo: Jane Coltman

Wooler Football Club in 2010 with (centre) manager Mike Galloway, (left) chairman Tom Rathbone and (right) assistant coach Les Porteous.

Wooler Football Club in 2010 with (centre) manager Mike Galloway, (left) chairman Tom Rathbone and (right) assistant coach Les Porteous. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Town Under 8's football team were presented with tracksuits by Alnwick Lions Club in 2010. Football managers Dave Middleton and Kevin Smith are seen with Lions president Mick Keane and past president Tom Deedigan and the youngsters.

Alnwick Town Under 8's football team were presented with tracksuits by Alnwick Lions Club in 2010. Football managers Dave Middleton and Kevin Smith are seen with Lions president Mick Keane and past president Tom Deedigan and the youngsters. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick North Community Centre football team in 1992.

Alnwick North Community Centre football team in 1992. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

