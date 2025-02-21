Rothbury pictures from our archive.Rothbury pictures from our archive.
A trip down memory lane with 14 pictures from Rothbury schools and youth groups

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:55 BST
We’ve taken another dip into our archives – and this time the focus is on Rothbury.

Here’s a great selection of pictures featuring schools and youth groups from the town.

ROTHBURY WELCOMES ITS NEW BEAVERS COLONY THANKS TO A NORTHUMBERLAND GAZETTE CAMPAIGN.

1. Rothbury retro

ROTHBURY WELCOMES ITS NEW BEAVERS COLONY THANKS TO A NORTHUMBERLAND GAZETTE CAMPAIGN. Photo: KM

OLD PHOTO ROTHBURY FIRST SCHOOL

2. Rothbury retro

OLD PHOTO ROTHBURY FIRST SCHOOL Photo: JC

THE TRIM TRAIL AT DR THOMLINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL IN ROTHBURY WAS OPENED BY PETER BEARDSLEY WHO IS SEEN WITH STUDENT VOICE SPORTS LEADERS ANNA WELCH, NATASHA GRAY AND LIAM TIFFIN, THE £10,000 CHEQUE FROM THE PTA THROUGH THE AWARDS FOR ALL SCHEME AND OTHER PUPILS AT THE SCHOOL.

3. Rothbury retro

THE TRIM TRAIL AT DR THOMLINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL IN ROTHBURY WAS OPENED BY PETER BEARDSLEY WHO IS SEEN WITH STUDENT VOICE SPORTS LEADERS ANNA WELCH, NATASHA GRAY AND LIAM TIFFIN, THE £10,000 CHEQUE FROM THE PTA THROUGH THE AWARDS FOR ALL SCHEME AND OTHER PUPILS AT THE SCHOOL. Photo: JC

ROTHBURY MIDDLE SCHOOL. GIRLS RUGBY TEAM

4. Rothbury retro

ROTHBURY MIDDLE SCHOOL. GIRLS RUGBY TEAM Photo: KM

