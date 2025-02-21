3 . Rothbury retro

THE TRIM TRAIL AT DR THOMLINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL IN ROTHBURY WAS OPENED BY PETER BEARDSLEY WHO IS SEEN WITH STUDENT VOICE SPORTS LEADERS ANNA WELCH, NATASHA GRAY AND LIAM TIFFIN, THE £10,000 CHEQUE FROM THE PTA THROUGH THE AWARDS FOR ALL SCHEME AND OTHER PUPILS AT THE SCHOOL. Photo: JC