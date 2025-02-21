Here’s a great selection of pictures featuring schools and youth groups from the town.
1. Rothbury retro
ROTHBURY WELCOMES ITS NEW BEAVERS COLONY THANKS TO A NORTHUMBERLAND GAZETTE CAMPAIGN. Photo: KM
2. Rothbury retro
OLD PHOTO ROTHBURY FIRST SCHOOL Photo: JC
3. Rothbury retro
THE TRIM TRAIL AT DR THOMLINSON MIDDLE SCHOOL IN ROTHBURY WAS OPENED BY PETER BEARDSLEY WHO IS SEEN WITH STUDENT VOICE SPORTS LEADERS ANNA WELCH, NATASHA GRAY AND LIAM TIFFIN, THE £10,000 CHEQUE FROM THE PTA THROUGH THE AWARDS FOR ALL SCHEME AND OTHER PUPILS AT THE SCHOOL. Photo: JC
4. Rothbury retro
ROTHBURY MIDDLE SCHOOL. GIRLS RUGBY TEAM Photo: KM
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.