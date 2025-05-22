A trip down memory lane to 2005 with 11 fantastic pictures from the Alnmouth Raft Race

We’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with a great selection of pictures from the Alnmouth Raft Race in 2005.
Here are 11 pictures from 20 years ago – a year when the best-selling single in the UK was “Is This the Way to Amarillo” by Tony Christie featuring Peter Kay and the most successful movie was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
