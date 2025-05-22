A trip down memory lane to 2005 with 11 fantastic pictures from the Alnmouth Raft Race

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:01 BST
We’ve taken another dip into our archive and come up with a great selection of pictures from the Alnmouth Raft Race in 2005.

Here are 11 pictures from 20 years ago – a year when the best-selling single in the UK was “Is This the Way to Amarillo” by Tony Christie featuring Peter Kay and the most successful movie was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

1. ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005 Photo: JC

Photo Sales
ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

2. ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005 Photo: JC

Photo Sales
ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

3. ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005 Photo: JC

Photo Sales
ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

4. ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005

ALNMOUTH RAFT RACE 2005 Photo: JC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peter Kay
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice