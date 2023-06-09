News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Northumberland, 1985.Northumberland, 1985.
Northumberland, 1985.

A trip down memory lane to 1985 with 16 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Ponteland and Morpeth

We’ve taken another dip into our archives to take you on a trip down memory lane back to 1985.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

It’s 38 years since Live Aid at Wembley Stadium and Jennifer Rush’s ‘The Power of Love’ was the UK’s best-selling single.

On the sports front, Boris Becker won Wimbledon at the age of 17 and Dennis Taylor won the World Snooker Championships after an epic encounter with Steve Davis.

Here are 16 pictures from Northumberland in 1985.

Tweedmouth Middle School County Hockey Champions, March 1985.

1. Tweedmouth Middle

Tweedmouth Middle School County Hockey Champions, March 1985. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A Christmas party at Spittal First School.

2. Spittal First School

A Christmas party at Spittal First School. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Coffee and carols at King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

3. King Edward VI School

Coffee and carols at King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Photo Sales
Alnwick Golf Club's annual presentation dinner at the White Swan in October 1985.

4. Alnwick Golf Club

Alnwick Golf Club's annual presentation dinner at the White Swan in October 1985. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:AlnwickBerwickPontelandMorpethWembley StadiumNorthumberlandBoris Becker