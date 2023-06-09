A trip down memory lane to 1985 with 16 pictures from Alnwick, Berwick, Ponteland and Morpeth
We’ve taken another dip into our archives to take you on a trip down memory lane back to 1985.
It’s 38 years since Live Aid at Wembley Stadium and Jennifer Rush’s ‘The Power of Love’ was the UK’s best-selling single.
On the sports front, Boris Becker won Wimbledon at the age of 17 and Dennis Taylor won the World Snooker Championships after an epic encounter with Steve Davis.
Here are 16 pictures from Northumberland in 1985.
