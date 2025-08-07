The show – interrupted only by World War Two and the Covid-19 pandemic – will return with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s attractions include a gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

The popular annual hill race will again provide competitors with steep competition, while to celebrate the fact that Glanton was the setting for the last ever episode of Vera, the organisers of the show are holding a Vera lookalike competition.

The gates to the event will open at 12.30pm. Entry is £6 for adults and children will be admitted free of charge. Free parking is also available and dogs are welcome.