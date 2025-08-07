Glanton Show 2005.placeholder image
Glanton Show 2005.

A trip back in time 20 years ahead of 100th anniversary Glanton Show

By Ian Smith
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:15 BST
Glanton Show is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday, August 9.

The show – interrupted only by World War Two and the Covid-19 pandemic – will return with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s attractions include a gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

The popular annual hill race will again provide competitors with steep competition, while to celebrate the fact that Glanton was the setting for the last ever episode of Vera, the organisers of the show are holding a Vera lookalike competition.

The gates to the event will open at 12.30pm. Entry is £6 for adults and children will be admitted free of charge. Free parking is also available and dogs are welcome.

We’ve taken a dip into our archive to take a look back at the 2005 event.

GLANTON SHOW 2005.

1. Flowers

GLANTON SHOW 2005. Photo: CA

Photo Sales
GLANTON SHOW 2005

2. Sheep

GLANTON SHOW 2005 Photo: CA

Photo Sales
GLANTON SHOW 2005

3. Glanton Show

GLANTON SHOW 2005 Photo: CA

Photo Sales
GLANTON SHOW 2005

4. Face painting

GLANTON SHOW 2005 Photo: CA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Covid-19
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice