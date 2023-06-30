News you can trust since 1854
Duchess's High School prom 2014.

50 prom pictures from Duchess's High School in Alnwick in 2014

It’s that time of year again when teenagers don their fanciest dresses and suits for their school proms.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

Here are 50 pictures of the 2014 prom at Alnwick’s Duchess’s High School.

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Dan Brooks and Emily Hardy. Picture Jane Coltman

1. Prom 1

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Dan Brooks and Emily Hardy. Picture Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Sian Lazenby and Sophie Connor. Picture Jane Coltman

2. Prom 2

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Sian Lazenby and Sophie Connor. Picture Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Anna Jobson and Nick Scrimshaw. Picture Jane Coltman

3. Prom 3

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Anna Jobson and Nick Scrimshaw. Picture Jane Coltman Photo: Jane Coltman

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Gavin Bell with his daughter Hannah-Marie and her partner Craig Robinson.

4. Prom 4

Duchess's High School prom 2014. Gavin Bell with his daughter Hannah-Marie and her partner Craig Robinson. Photo: Jane Coltman

