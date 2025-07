The line-up at the 2007 Magic of the 80s gig was Toyah Willcox, Carol Decker, Nick Heyward (of Haircut 100), Midge Ure (of Ultravox), Go West, Belinda Carlisle and Martin Fry (of ABC). The downpours and the mud simply added to a fantastic atmosphere as many in the crowd dressed in ’80s gear for the occasion. Here are some pictures to remind you of the fun we had on Saturday, July 21, 2007.