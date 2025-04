The line-up at the 2007 Magic of the 80s gig was Toyah Willcox, Carol Decker, Nick Heyward (of Haircut 100), Midge Ure (of Ultravox), Go West, Belinda Carlisle and Martin Fry (of ABC).

The downpours and the mud simply added to a fantastic atmosphere as many in the crowd dressed in ’80s gear for the occasion.

Here are some pictures to remind you of the fun we had on Saturday, July 21, 2007.

It was the second concert beneath Alnwick Castle, with Jools Holland opening the series in 2006.

1 . Queuing in the rain It barely stopped raining all afternoon and evening, but that somehow added to the incredible atmosphere back in 2007.

2 . The scene is set Alnwick Castle provided the perfect backdrop for the Magic of the 80s concert on Saturday, July 21, 2007.

3 . All a bit of fun! Hats and waterproofs were essential clothing for the 2007 gig.

4 . In the mood Dressed to thrill - mullet wigs, fluorescent leg-warmers and other '80s attire were the order of the day.