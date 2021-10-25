45 more memories of school days in Northumberland in 2004

1. Coffee morning
Pupils from St Oswald's School In Alnwick helping out during the World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Relief in September 2004.
Photo: Corrina Atkinson
2. Silver medal
Sophie Wylde, 10, from St Oswald's School in Alnwick, came second in the Longridge Towers Cross Country Competition, which was held at Berwick in November 2004.
Photo: Corrina Atkinson
3. Web's wonders
Simon Jobson and Andrew Taylor, pupils at Duchess's High School, Alnwick, won an award for their website in March 2004.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Shipshape...
St Oswald's School, Alnwick, received a visit from Tommy Hendry from A World of Boats Museum at Eyemouth in February 2004.
Photo: Jane Coltman