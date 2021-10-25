Some pictures from north Northumberland schools in 2004.
Some pictures from north Northumberland schools in 2004.

45 more memories of school days in Northumberland in 2004

Take another trip down memory lane with some more pictures from north Northumberland 17 years ago.

By Paul Larkin
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:59 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:23 pm

See if you can recognise some of the faces. If you missed the previous gallery of 2004 school photos, it’s well worth a look!

1. Coffee morning

Pupils from St Oswald's School In Alnwick helping out during the World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Relief in September 2004.

Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Photo Sales

2. Silver medal

Sophie Wylde, 10, from St Oswald's School in Alnwick, came second in the Longridge Towers Cross Country Competition, which was held at Berwick in November 2004.

Photo: Corrina Atkinson

Photo Sales

3. Web's wonders

Simon Jobson and Andrew Taylor, pupils at Duchess's High School, Alnwick, won an award for their website in March 2004.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

4. Shipshape...

St Oswald's School, Alnwick, received a visit from Tommy Hendry from A World of Boats Museum at Eyemouth in February 2004.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 12