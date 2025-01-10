Huge crowds watched popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.Huge crowds watched popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.
39 flashbacks to Jessie J's 2012 Alnwick concert

By Amanda Bourn
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:48 GMT
It was the biggest concert in the series in Alnwick Pastures.

Jessie J was the hottest name in the pop world at the time. The concert was delayed from its original date of Saturday, July 21, 2012, to Saturday, August 25, 2012, after Jessie contracted a virus. But she made up for lost time with a stunning set, including Do It Like a Dude, Price Tag, LaserLight and Domino.

Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

1. The queue grew

Huge crowds queued in the rain to watch popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012. Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Smiling in the rain

Huge crowds watched popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012. Photo: Jane Coltman

Dressed to keep dry to see popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.

3. Rain check

Dressed to keep dry to see popstar Jessie J perform in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012. Photo: Jane Coltman

Prepared for any weather ... popstar Jessie J performed in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012.

4. Wet suits

Prepared for any weather ... popstar Jessie J performed in the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle on Saturday, August 25, 2012. Photo: Jane Coltman

