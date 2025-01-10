Jessie J was the hottest name in the pop world at the time. The concert was delayed from its original date of Saturday, July 21, 2012, to Saturday, August 25, 2012, after Jessie contracted a virus. But she made up for lost time with a stunning set, including Do It Like a Dude, Price Tag, LaserLight and Domino.
