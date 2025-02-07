Scenes from the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, with Simple Minds, Toploader and Ella Janes.placeholder image
Scenes from the 2014 Alnwick Pastures concert, with Simple Minds, Toploader and Ella Janes.

35 great memories of Simple Minds playing Alnwick in 2014

By Amanda Bourn
Published 7th Feb 2025, 17:18 BST
Back in 2014, rock legends Simple Minds performed in Alnwick, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes.

The concert came two years after the Jessie J gig, which was hit by heavy rain and left the Pastures in such a state that it was left fallow in 2015.

Take a look at pictures from the previous Pastures concerts: Jessie J in 2012, Part 1 and Part 2; Status Quo and 10cc in 2011, Gallery 1 and Gallery 2; Jools Holland and Alison Moyet in 2010; Music of Queen concert in 2009, Part 1 and Part 2; Jools Holland's second Alnwick gig in 2008; the brilliant Magic of the 80s concert in 2007; and Jools Holland’s first visit to Alnwick in 2006, the first in the series.

Crowds at the Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

1. Wet suits

2. Time for a tipple!

Trying to keep dry at the 2014 Pastures concert in Alnwick while waiting for Ella Janes, Toploader and Simple Minds to take the stage on Saturday, August 16.

3. Brolly good time!

Crowds at the Alnwick Pastures concert, starring Simple Minds, supported by Toploader and Ella Janes, on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

4. Fur brigade

