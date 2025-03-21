Stars of the first gig were Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blue Orchestra, with special guests Ruby Turner and Sam Brown.

Despite early showers in the afternoon, a large crowd enjoyed lavish picnics ahead of the fabulous concert that set the standard for those to come, including Jools himself (2008 and 2010); Status Quo and 10cc (2011); Jessie J (2012); Simple Minds (2014); and Madness, Lightning Seeds, Nile Rodgers and Il Divo (2018).

Do you remember the 2006 performance? Here is a gallery of pictures to jog your memories.

